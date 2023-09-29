Two Minor Girls Drown In Pond In Balasore

Balasore: Two minor girls drowned in a pond while bathing at Odangi village under Balasore Sadar police limits in Odisha, today.

The deceased were identified as Tapaswini Das and Tanushree Das.

According to reports, the two had gone to the water body this morning to take bath, during which Tanushree slipped into deep water and drowned.

Tapaswini also met the same fate as she tried to rescue Tanushree.

Though the duo was fished out of the pond and rushed to the Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital here, the two were declared dead at the healthcare facility.