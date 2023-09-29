Sarapanch of Kinjirikela convicted by Special Vigilance Judge

Sundargarh: The Ex-Sarapanch of Kinjirikela in Sundargarh district, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundragrh TR No 174/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for issuance of work order in favor of his mother (an IAY beneficiary) to construct IAY house, was convicted Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.2,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of fine of Rs.1,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.