People from Newly Formed Municipalities, NACs Meet 5T Chairman

Bhubaneswar: The people of two newly formed Municipalities, 8 Notified Area Councils (NACs) and office bearers of four different organizations met and thanked 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian here on Saturday.

They expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s decision.

The 5T Chairman thanked them and said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been working relentlessly for the development of Odisha.

The Chief Minister considers everyone as a member of his family.

The 5T Chairman advised everyone to work together to build the new Odisha as envisaged by the Chief Minister.

It is worth noting that the Chief Minister, on February 24, announced the formation of 35 new NACs and upgraded 3 NACs to Municipalities in the State.

Today, the people of the newly formed NACs and Municipalities met the 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman at Naveen Niwas and expressed their thanks and gratitude.

Along with them, the office bearers and workers of Krushak Sathi Sangha, OMFED Retailers Association, Odisha, All Odisha Left Out Ganasikhyak Mahasangha and Odisha Pradesh Lakhyeghara Dalita Jati Samaj Mahasangha, Odisha also met the 5T Chairman and expressed their gratitude.