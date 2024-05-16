Bomb Blast In Puri
Bomb Blast In Puri Srikhetra Colony Leaves Youth Critically Injured

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Puri: A youth sustained critical injuries following a bomb explosion at Mishra Lane in Srikhetra Colony area under Puri Municipality on Thursday.

The seriously injured youth, identified as Nitai Charan Nayak of Markandeswara Sahi, was rescued and admitted to Sadar Hospital.

According to Puri City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu, Vicky Nayak was standing near Mishra Colony along with his friend Nitai Charan Nayak when a bomb went off. Nitai was seriously injured while Vicky escaped with minor injuries.

The police have started an investigation to ascertain the source of the bomb and Vicky Nayak has been detained for interrogation.

