SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Hyderabad qualify for playoffs as match against Gujarat called off due to rain

The Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was washed out, without a ball being bowled, due to rain. Persistent rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad led to a complete washout, as a toss too wasn’t feasible.

The teams were awarded one point each, which meant that SRH moved to 15 points, becoming the third team to qualify for the Playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. This was GT’s last match of the IPL campaign. They were eliminated from the Playoffs race earlier following a washout during their last home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad.