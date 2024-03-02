10th Trip of BNTYY Pilgrimage Train in 2023-24 Flagged Off from Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the 10th trip of Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY) from Balasore Railway Station today. This is the 10th trip of the BNTYY pilgrimage train approved during 2023-24.

A total of 1000 (970 nos of pilgrims along with 30 nos of Escort Officers) from the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur will visit Agra-Mathura.

This is the 8th year of this Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana from its inception in the year 2016-17. The scheme was launched by the State Government to enable the poor and deprived Senior Citizens of the State to the realization of their lifelong dream of having one Titha Yatra (Pilgrimage) to fulfilment of their spiritual aspirations with the support of the State Government.

So far, 29 such trips have been organized in collaboration with IRCTC under this Yojana benefiting more than 28,651 Senior Citizens (including Escort Officers) having the age group of 60 to 75 years in the State.

This is the 30th trip and a total of 29651 nos of pilgrims have availed this scheme as of today.

The dignitaries present in the flagging off ceremony from Bhubaneswar were Aswini Kumar Patra, Minister, Tourism, OLLC, Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida, Remuna MLA, Swarup Kumar Das, Balasore MLA, Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman, OTDC, Durga Prasad Samantaray, Advisor, BNTYY, Balamukunda Bhuyan, Addl. Secretary, Tourism Department and other officials.