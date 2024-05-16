Balasore Prawn Plant Gas Leak, 15 Workers Fall Sick

Balasore: At least 15 workers allegedly fell sick following a gas leak in a prawn processing facility near Gadiamala, Nilagiri in Balasore on Thursday.

All the workers, including some minors, have been admitted to Nilagiri Community Health Centre for treatment.

As per reports, while working inside the plant, some workers experienced dizziness and fell unconscious. Later they were shifted to the hospital. The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, police and fire services personnel rushed to the factory and started a rescue operation.