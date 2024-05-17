NIA Charge Sheets Mumbai Man in Conspiracy to Honey Trap Navy Personnel for Pak

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday charge sheeted one more person, a Mumbai resident, Amaan Salim Shaikh in the Indian Navy spying case, involving Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Amaan is the key accused involving a conspiracy by Pak agents to honey-trap Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information regarding the defence establishments. He was also found to be involved in activating SIM cards that were used by Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket.

NIA investigators, who took over the case on June 5, 2023, discovered that Amaan collaborated with a suspected Pakistani agent named Usman. His role was pivotal in advancing the anti-India conspiracy.

Furthermore, Amaan allegedly received funds from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan and Alven, through crypto channels. These funds were tied to tasks assigned by Pakistani intelligence agents.

The anti-terror agency, which filed a supplementary chargesheet today in NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has charged Amaan, a resident of Mumbai (Maharashtra), under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act.

Previously, on November 6, 2023, NIA had chargesheeted two other individuals in connection with the case, initially registered at the PS Counter Intelligence Cell in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Further investigations are underway.