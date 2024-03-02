STPI’s New Initiatives on Proliferation of Entrepreneurship in ESDM Domain

Bhubaneswar: To promote Electronics system design and development culture, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) started the initiatives through interaction with all stakeholders & ecosystem partners.

STPI-Bhubaneswar and senior officials from STPI Headquarters, New Delhi conducted multiple contact programs with Startups, Academicians, Students, ESDM Industries and the State Government.

Organised at STPI-Bhubaneswar, more than 15 Startups discussed their innovative ideas and the challenges being faced by them. During the interaction, a strong need was felt for technological collaborations with Industry and academia for large-scale and effective outcomes in the sector. It was emphasized that meaningful collaborations should reduce the product development cycle. STPI showed its commitment to the start-up fraternity and assured them of all possible support and interventions required to accelerate the startup’s dream of time to market.

Subsequently, in a roundtable brainstorming session with the Academia from local Universities & Colleges, a strong need was felt for translation research involving multi-disciplinary teamwork. It was suggested more engagements between Academic Institutions and STPI in terms of organising visits of Students, internships and availing the benefits of State-of-the-Art specialized Labs set up by STPI.

During interaction with Students, they explained the diverse career paths opportunities like research, design and development, manufacturing and the vast scope for the students in the electronics industry.

STPI also had deep interaction with the local ESDM Industry wherein it was discussed with Industry leaders and stressed the increased focus on indigenising in manufacturing. During the interaction, the Industry representatives highlighted the challenges like shortages of skilled professionals, cost competitiveness of their products, market connections and issues in procurements. STPI proposed forming working groups of the concerned stakeholders to work towards the resolution of preparing a roadmap for maximizing the manufacturing indigenously.

The Team also met with Senior Officials in the State Electronics & IT Department who briefed them on the recent initiatives of the Government of Odisha to give a big push in the Electronics & Semiconductor sector in the State and the creation of a greater ecosystem in ESDM & Fabless technology.

STPI is working relentlessly with a distinct focus on the promotion of software and IT exports and the creation of Innovation-led entrepreneurship in the Country. In its new journey of building leadership in the technology front, STPI has established several Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) in specific domains spread across the country. It is pertinent to mention that, the initiatives is conceptualized and being undertaken under the guidance of Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI.

As part of these initiatives, the programs were carried out by a Team of Senior Officials from STPI comprising Surya Kumar Pattanayak, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar, Ashok Kumar Gupta, Director, STPI HQ, and Praveen Mathur, Advisor, STPI.