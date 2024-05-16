CM Naveen Patnaik holds mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted a mega roadshow in the state capital Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The Odisha CM held the roadshow for 2 hours and 10 minutes to canvas for party MP and MLA candidates.

The Chief Minister’s popularity and the public’s love for him were visible in the roadshow as the route from Ganganagar Chowk to Sishu Bhawan Chowk, was chock-a-block.

Like the 2019 elections, the Chief Minister embarked on the roadshow in a special bus. The Odisha CM reached Ganganagar Chowk at 7:05 PM in the special bus named “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha”.

Addressing the public, Patnaik said, “Are you all doing well? All will get free electricity in July, and the BSKY card will be available for all… If you all are happy, I am also very happy.” The Chief Minister urged the people to bless the MP and MLA candidates of Biju Janta Dal and cast their votes for the conch symbol to make them victorious.

The Chief Minister first addressed the public at Ganganagar Chowk, then at Gopabandhu Chowk, Unit-8 DAV School Chowk, Saikrishna Club Chowk, HDFC Bank Chowk, Balunkeshwar Temple Chowk, Mumtaz Alli School Chowk, Kalinga Stadium Chowk, Baya Baba Matha Chowk, Satyanagar Chowk, Master Canteen Square, Square and finally at Sishu Bhawan Chowk.

Patnaik greeted the people by waving his hands as the bus moved along the route with thousands of people cheering on both sides of the road.

5T Chairman VK Pandian said, “Chief Minister will take oath for the sixth time. After Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Chief Minister for the sixth time on June 9, the first order will be free electricity for 90 per cent population in the state and the second order will be BSKY health card for all including government servants while the third will be sanction of pension for the members and workers of Mission Shakti after retirement on the age of 60 years.”

“These three orders will transform and empower Odisha and bring smiles to everyone’s face,” Mr Pandian added.