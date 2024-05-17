Forest Dept Captures Leopard Which Strayed Into Residential Area In Baripada

Baripada: A leopard that had strayed into the Budhikhamari area in Baripada was tranquilised by forest officers after four hours of launching the rescue operation.

As per reports, the leopard was first seen wandering in the Bhanjapur area this morning. As the stray dogs barked at that, the leopard entered the Budhikhamari Primary School.

The locals then informed the Forest Service personnel about this. On intimation, the officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to catch the leopard. Finally, they could tranquillize it. It is suspected that the leopard might have come from the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary and entered the city to search for food.