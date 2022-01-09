Panchayati Raj Dept Announces Recruitment For 7142 Vacancies; Check Here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s Panchayati Raj & D.W Department has announced notification for the recruitment of 7142 nos of Accountant cum DEO posts for different districts on a contractual basis.

The posts shall be filled up initially on contractual basis in terms of stipulations contained in Odisha Group-“C” and Group-“D” posts ( contractual appointment) Rules,2013 and subsequent Amendment Rules,2021 published vide GA&PG Department Notification No.28621 dated 27.10.2021 following relevant recruitment rules and provisions of ORV Act, the notification read.

The remuneration shall be governed by GA Department Notification No.28621 dated 27.10.2021. The selection process will be based on a Career, Personal Interview & Written Test.