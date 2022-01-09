Tiger Scare In Odisha’s Keonjhar, Villagers In Panic

Keonjhar: Panic gripped the village of Karadangi in Telkoi forest range after a cattle herder spotted a tiger prey on his goats in the nearby Sikheshwar hill.

According to reports, Suresh Patra had left his goats in the foothill on Saturday. However, at the time of return, he noticed five of them missing. Upon search, he found one goat lying in a critical condition and brought it home.

Today, he again ventured into the forest along with a few fellow villagers. During search, they came across the tiger near the carcass of the other goats.

On seeing the tiger, Suresh managed to climb a tree and his companions ran away from the spot and informed the forest department.

After the tiger left the place, Suresh alighted from the treetop and brought the carcass of the dead goats.

Soon, the forest department personnel reached the scene and examined the footprints of the tiger.