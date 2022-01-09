Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Suspended For Refusing To Trim Long Moustache

Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh Police constable has been suspended for refusing to chop his hair and trim his “absurd” and “ugly” moustache.

As per a report by PTI, constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver within the state police’s transport wing, was warned several times to trim his hair and moustache. However, he failed to follow the working disciple and therefore met with suspension.

Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, Prashant Sharma who issued the order, told that Rana failed to follow his senior’s order concerning his appearance and so was suspended.

Calling it a matter of “self-respect”, Mr Rana refused to trim his moustache. “I’m a Rajput, and my moustache is my delight,” he declared.

Mr Rana, nevertheless, mentioned that he will not compromise on this issue as he claimed to have always worn a proper uniform. He stated he had saved his moustache at this size for a very long time.