Pakistan suicide blast in Balochistan kills and injured dozens

Pakistan: A suicide bombing in Pakistan killed at least 52 people and injured more than 50 on Friday at a religious gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in a restive province bordering Afghanistan, health officials and police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts which come amid a surge in attacks by militant groups in Pakistan, raising the stakes for security forces ahead of national elections scheduled for January next year.

The blast attacked a religious gathering celebrating Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, which is a holiday in Pakistan.

The attack was held when people began to gather for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road. Mastung Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said, “A procession of hundreds of people came out of the Madina mosque and as it reached Al Falah road a suicide bomber targeted it.”

Deputy inspector general of police Munir Ahmed, speaking to Reuters said, “The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.” As per Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Attahul Munim, the attack took place near the car of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gishkori who was deployed there on the sidelines of the procession, Dawn reported.

Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has declared three days of mourning throughout the Balochistan province. Province’s interim information minister Jan Achakzai said the mourning was to express solidarity with the families of the victims. He said, “National flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings during the three days of mourning.”

The injured and the victim’s bodies were taken to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital and Mastung district hospital. As per Dawn, several people were also referred to nearby town Quetta for medical assistance. Achakzai told Dawn, rescue teams have been sent to Mastung and critically injured persons were being referred to Quetta.

An emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals, as per Achakzai. He said, “The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings. The explosion is unbearable.”

Interim CM Domki condemning the incident, ordered an inquiry and sought a report at the earliest. He said, “The perpetrators of the destruction do not deserve any leniency. Those who target peaceful processions will be dealt with firmly.” He added that people should unite against terrorism and said “those who commit such heinous acts cannot be called Muslims”.

Pakistan’s Punjab police said on X, formerly Twitter, after the explosion that its “diligent officials” would perform security duties for Friday prayers at mosques across Balochistan.

Karachi Police tweeted that additional inspector general Karachi Khadim Hussain Rand issued an order to be on high alert in the wake of the Mustang explosion. The post said, “Karachi Police have been issued strict instructions to tighten security measures in the city regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Friday prayers and to be highly alert and fully monitor unusual activities.”