NLC India Limited Signs Power Purchase Agreement with GRIDCO Limited for 800MW

New Delhi: NLC India Limited (NLCIL) under the Ministry of Coal and GRIDCO Limited signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in GRIDCO Limited, Bhubaneswar for 400MW in Stage-1 and 400 MW in Stage-2 of NLCIL’s proposed Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NTTPP) in Odisha.

With this agreement, NLCIL has tied up its full capacity of 2400 MW of Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station Stage-I.

In the presence of Shri M. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), NLC India Ltd and Shri Trilochan Panda, Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited and Shri Gagan Bihari Swain, Director (F&CA), GRIDCO Limited, the Power Purchase Agreement was signed by Shri. M Venkatachalam, Director/Power, NLC India Limited and Shri. Umakanta Sahoo, Director (T&BD), GRIDCO Limited.

NLCIL has already signed a similar agreement in the past with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry for 1,500 MW, 400 MW, and 100 MW power supply respectively from Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power station Stage-I and in the second phase of 1×800 MWcapacity of NTTPP, 400MW is tied up now with GRIDCO Odisha .