Pakistan: 14 Killed as Mini Truck Falls into Ravine in Khushab

New Delhi: At least 14 people including five children and two women were killed as a mini truck carrying a family plunged into a ravine in Khushab district in Pakistan’s province of Punjab on Saturday.

According to the rescue officials, the family was travelling from Bannu to Soon Valley in Khushab when the tragic accident took place. Some eyewitnesses said that the speeding truck fell into the ravine when the driver took a sharp turn.

“At least 14 people, including five children and two women, were killed in the accident,” Usman Haider, a spokeperson from the rescue team said. He further said, the accident was caused by a brake failure.

Notably, in other incidents, at least 18 people were killed and around 50 injured after a truck carrying pilgrims from Karachi to the Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan, fell into a ravine.

Due to a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and rash driving road accidents are common in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, every year around 9,000 road accidents are reported, killing more than 5,000 people.