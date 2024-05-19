Israel-Hamas Conflict; 24 Dies in Gaza

At least 24 people have been killed in an Israeli attack in the refugee camp of Nuseirat in the central Gaza, said Palestinian reports.

On Sunday, the Palestinian health authority reported that at least 24 Palestinians lost their lives when a residential building was struck during the night. The incident is currently under investigation by the Israeli army.

In addition to this tragedy, a senior member of the Hamas recruit and his companion were killed in another targeted attack by Israel in the central Gaza Strip. The situation remains tense, with the Israeli military conducting operations against perceived terrorist threats throughout various parts of Gaza.

Last month, the Israeli army deployed forces in Nuseirat for a week before withdrawing. Residents reported significant destruction in the area.

The conflict was triggered unprecedented massacre during an event on October 7, when more than 1,200 people were killed by militants from Hamas and other groups in Israel. However, 35,386 Palestinians have been killed so far in the ongoing war, as reported by Palestinian health authorities.