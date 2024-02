Padma Shri Awardee Veteran Odia Actor Sadhu Meher Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri awardee veteran Odia actor Sadhu Meher passed away in Mumbai on Friday.

Meher was a prominent figure in the Odia and Hindi film industries for decades. He started his film career in Hindi movies. Later, he acted in Odia films. Sadhu Meher performed his acting in Ankur, Mrugaya, Bhuban Shome and Manthan.

Meher’s first film was Mrinala Sen’s Bhuvan Shome, which was released in 1969. His film Ankur was released in 1974. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for this film.

Later, he acted in Nishant (Guest Actor), Manthan, Bali Ghara, Inkaar, Saphed Hati, Abhiman, Mrugaya, Bhukha (Sambalpuri Film), Sita Rati and Jai Jagannath. He also directed ‘Abhiman’ and some other films. In 2017, Sadh Meher was honoured with the Padma Shri award.