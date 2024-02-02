Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters Elite List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar After Smashing Record 179* On Day 1 Of Vizag Test

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 22-year-old Indian cricketer, proved his potential as a rising star of the sport by hitting his first century on home soil in Vizag.

Despite Jaiswal’s stunning performance, England managed to take some late wickets, keeping the game in balance on the opening day of the Second Test.

Jaiswal reached his second Test hundred with an impressive six down the ground over long-on in the second session. This latest feat puts him in an elite list of Indian cricketers, alongside Ravi Shastri, Vinod Kambli, and Sachin Tendulkar, who have scored a century in both home and away games before turning 23.

Jaiswal has now scored 1000 runs in international cricket and will be looking to achieve more records in the coming years. However, the other Indian batters, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and debutant Rajat Patidar, failed to convert their starts into big scores.