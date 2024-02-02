An Ode To Odia Story Telling Culture: BDA Hosts Third Edition Of BhuFeSto

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has brought back the Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav (BhuFeSto) as part of the Ekamra Utsav, a vibrant festival celebrating the rich culture and language of Odisha.

Scheduled to begin from February 3 to run up to February 5, 2024, the event also coincides with the “Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani” as planned by the State government.

The third edition of Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav (BhuFeSto) promises to immerse attendees in the rich medley of Odia culture through storytelling, comedy, and inspiring narratives.

Ekamra Utsav is set to provide a trip down the memory lane for the capital city residents, reminiscing good old days, in the form of Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav.( BhuFeSto)

Spanning four prime locations – Indira Gandhi Park, Odisha Handicrafts Museum (Kala Bhoomi), APJ Abdul Kalam Park (Kalinga Nagar), and Buddha Park in Niladri Vihar. Bhu Festo aims to recreate the enchanting atmosphere of folktales and bedtime stories reminiscent of childhood days spent listening to grandparents.

The festival is free for all and intends to target both adults and children.

In a nod to the upcoming World Odia Language Conference, all stories featured in the festival will be in Odia, offering residents of the capital an opportunity to delve into Odisha’s vibrant heritage.

Renowned storytellers such as Kuna Tripathi, Akash Das Naik, and Usasi Mishra, among others, will regale audiences with humorous anecdotes, personal narratives, and classical Odisha literature from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm daily.

Highlighting the culinary delights of Odisha, storytellers Prachitara Mishra and Shashwati Patnaik will share tales of finger millet and Odia cuisines, including the captivating story of Manda Khiya Asur and other folk tales.

The festival also features stand-up comedy sessions aimed at introducing children to the Odia language through playful humour, with comedians Rainish Mishra, Riten Patnaik, and Satyabrat set to tickle the audience’s funny bones.

Moreover, attendees can expect to be inspired by the life stories of notable personalities such as Shruti Mohapatra, Meera Parida, and Ramendra Kumar, who will share their journeys through compelling biographies.

Adding a contemporary twist to classical Odia novels, Sujatha Priyamwada and Meera Das will offer modern interpretations, while ‘Kandhei Nach’ performances will infuse traditional entertainment into the festival atmosphere.