Over 5 Lakh Devotees Throng Puri Srimandir

Puri: Breaking all previous records, a record number of devotees thronged the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for the darshan of the Holy Trinity on the first day of New Year 2024.

Earlier, during the new year, nearly 1.5 lakh footfall of devotees was recorded in Puri, while on the first of New Year 2024, the count spiked by three to four times and crossed five lakhs.

Lakhs of devotees were seen in beelines since last night for darshan of the Holy Trinity at Srimandir and have a glimpse of the Srimandir Parikrama project which will be inaugurated on the 17th of January.

For the first time in the New Year, more than 5 lakh devotees and visitors have had the divine experience of hassle-free darshan of the Holy Trinity on the first day of the New Year. Kudos to the disciplined system of the administration and police!

Devotees entered the 12th Century Shrine through air-conditioned tunnels and reception centres and exited the temple through the north door after darshan. Due to the special queue system for Divyangs, senior citizens and women accompanied by children, they had a hassle-free darshan of the Holy Trinity.