6-Month-Old Killed During Gunfight Between Police, Maoists In Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border

Malkangiri: A 6-month-old baby girl was killed and her mother was hurt in firing between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh bordering Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Monday. The gunfight also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said.

The gunfight took place at around 5 pm in a forest near Mutvandi village under Gangaloor police station limits when a DRG team was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

The injured woman and the two jawans have been hospitalized at Bijapur District Hospital, while a search operation was underway at the site of the encounter by DRG and the Central Reserve Police Force.

During this exchange of fire, a bullet hit the baby girl resting in her mother’s arms who too fell unconscious after another bullet pierced her hands. The woman and 2 injured DRG jawans were sent to the hospital for treatment.