Naveen Congratulates ISRO on Successful Launch of India’s first X-ray Polarimeter Satellite

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India’s first X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XpoSat) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The XpoSat satellite will boost scientific community’s ability to study X-ray emissions from cosmic sources and improve understanding of black holes, the CM said.

