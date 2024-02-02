One Dead In Car Accident In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The driver of a car was killed after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed the car into a mud pile on National Highway 49, near Gidghera chhak in Jharsuguda district. The deceased has been identified as Upendra Bharati (33).

According to reports, the car was on its way to Gandhi chhak from Belpahar. At Gidghera chhak, it lost control and hit the mud pile. As a result, the driver was seriously injured.

He was immediately rushed to the TRL hospital in Belpahar, where doctors declared him dead. Police on receiving the information reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.