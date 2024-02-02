Lineman Dies Of Electrocution In Nuapada

Nuapada: A lineman was killed due to electrocution while he was repairing the electric pole in Jamgaon under Komna police station near Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district.

The deceased has been identified as Charan Singh Majhhi (30) of Deodarha Malpada village in Nuapada.

As per reports, Charan was killed while he was repairing the electric pole due to electrocution. In the afternoon, the police reached the spot and seized the body.