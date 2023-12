One dead as bike rams into truck in Ganjam

Berhampur: A person was killed as the bike he was riding crashed into a truck near Bahadaguda Chhak in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

The road mishap occurred while the bike rammed into a truck which was parked on the roadside in Bahadaguda Chhak. As a result, the man died on the spot. The body has been seized by the police and sent for post-mortem.