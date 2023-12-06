Monor girl dies after being in contact with fire in Kandhamal

Phulbani: A minor girl was killed after her dress caught fire from a cooking stove inside her house in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmipriya Kahanr, daughter of Krushna Kahanr of Migunpadar village under Phiringia Tehsil in the district.

According to the initial reports, the fire mishap occurred after the girl’s dress accidentally caught fire from a cooking stove while she was sitting beside it.

Hearing the screaming, her parents rushed there and took her to Phiringia medical for treatment. As her condition deteriorated, she was then shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Phulbani. But she was declared dead under treatment by the doctors.