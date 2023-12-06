Gambling party busted in Ganjam, two held, equipment seized

Asika: At least two persons were arrested from an illegal casino set up in Vetnai village in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Tapas Ranjan Samantaray and Shiv Shankar Nahak of Vetnai village.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the gambling club in Vetnai village under Kotinada police station and arrested the two accused. Also the police have seized over Rs 1,14,000, four motorcycles and one sword from their possessions.

The other two accused fled from the spot after knowing about the raid. The two arrested accused have been forwarded to the court, police said.