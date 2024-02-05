On Massive Demand From Global Audiences Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Now Streaming In English Language

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, has achieved roaring success across the globe. The film, offered the masses never-before-seen action sequences, strong storytelling, emotional quotient, and performances of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While the film enjoyed a blockbuster run in the theatrical release, the digital version of the actioner also got a massive response from every corner. It is well known that Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was recently streamed on the leading digital platform in Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam and it got a roaring response from the audiences with the film dominating the global charts in the Top 10 positions.

The film is truly an international success as, besides the domestic market, audiences across the globe also showered love and praises on Prabhas starrer action drama directed by Prashanth Neel.

After the monstrous success of the film in overseas regions in Spanish and Japanese languages, the fans are demanding to release of the film in English language too.

The makers have taken the massive demand from the fans to release the biggie in English languages into consideration and have announced the English release for the digital platform Netflix.

Sharing the exciting news with the fans and the audiences, the makers wrote on social media,

“On MASSive demand, we are delighted to bring the epic action saga of #Salaar, now in English on @Netflix for audiences across the globe!

#SalaarEnglishOnNetflix”

Ever since its release, the film has solidified its position as an international standards film among the global audiences and it left everyone impressed with the scale, vision, craft and action sequences.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.