Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Grammys Ever for ‘Flowers’

Los Angeles: Miley Cyrus has won not one but two Grammy awards, and people are celebrating her big win on X. The singer won in the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her song ‘Flowers’. Shining in a black dress, Miley Cyrus was handed her first award by Mariah Carey. In her speech, she expressed how meaningful her first Grammy win is for her, after working for nearly two decades in the music industry.

The singer kicked off the ceremony with a win for best pop solo performance for her hit “Flowers,” taking the stage to accept the award from Mariah Carey. She later took home the prize for best record of the year.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus began in her first speech, gesturing toward Carey. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

Cyrus’ speech continued by underlining how meaningful her first Grammys honors are for her, after nearly two decades working in the music industry.

“There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly,” Cyrus said. “Right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, ‘Flowers,’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

After a performance of “Flowers” in the middle of the ceremony, Cyrus returned to the stage to accept one of the final awards of the night: best record of the year.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus began. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world a spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right, guys?”

Cyrus went on to give extensive thanks to her producers and team, before ending on a quip: “Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone… but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Between her two awards, Cyrus performed “Flowers,” shimmying across the Grammys stage in a sparkling silver dress. In between lyrics, she urged the live audience to show some enthusiasm, saying, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” Afterward, the camera cut to audience members including Oprah Winfrey, who proudly stood and sang the words while pointing to Cyrus.