ECI Conveys Zero Tolerance Towards Use Of Children In Election Related Works

New Delhi: In continuation of its earlier directives to parties and candidates to address plummeting levels of campaign discourse and to maintain respectful discourse towards Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the Election Commission of India has issued strict directives regarding the use of children in any election-related activities.

Political Parties have been advised not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever including the distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc.

The Commission has conveyed ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates.

Political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity.

Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms or carrying a child in a vehicle or rallies.

All political parties and candidates are required to ensure strict compliance with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.