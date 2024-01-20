Odisha’s javelin star, Kishore Kumar Jena begins training for all-important 2024 at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s javelin star, Kishore Kumar Jena has rapidly risen as one of India’s premier athletes. With exceptional performances last year and an Olympic qualification, Kishore is gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Currently, Kishore Kumar Jena along with Samarjeet Singh Mali who serves as his coach is training at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar.

Reflecting on the facilities, Samarjeet Singh Mali expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The facilities here are very good. The Super Cup is also going on now, so the atmosphere is special here. It creates an environment that fuels Kishore’s determination and commitment.”

Kishore has already etched his name on the global stage with a commendable fifth-place finish at the World Athletic Championship and a silver medal at the recently concluded Asian Games. Coach Mali sees these achievements as beacons of hope for India’s success at the Olympics.

Commenting on Kishore’s upcoming prospects, Samarjeet Singh Mali said, “With a fifth place at the World Athletic Championship and a silver medal at the Asian Games, Kishore Kumar Jena has given India more hope that we can find success at the Olympics. He is one of our medal prospects, and we are leaving no stone unturned in our preparation.”

The preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games have been nothing short of intense for kishore Kumar Jena, Coach Mali emphasized, “Constant improvement is our goal. We have seen Kishore move from 76m to an impressive 87.5m. This progress is a testament to his dedication and the rigorous training regimen we have in place.”

In the pursuit of excellence, Kishore Kumar Jena is set to embark on a crucial phase of his preparation, as he departs to Gold Coast, Australia. Mali expressed gratitude towards the Government of Odisha, Sports Authority of India, and Reliance for their unwavering support, stating, “We are grateful to the Government of Odisha, Sports Authority of India, and Reliance for showing faith in Kishore. Their support empowers us, and we are committed to giving our best on the global stage.”