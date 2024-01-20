36 grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Bhubaneswar, Peddler Held

Bhubaneswar: The officials of the Excise Department seized 36 grams of brown sugar from the old bus stand area of Unit 2 under Capital police limits in Bhubaneswar and arrested the peddler.

The accused has been identified as Pradymna Pradhan (36) of Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in that area and arrested the drug peddler. The contraband has been seized which is worth Rs.3,60,000.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station. The smuggler has been forwarded to the court.