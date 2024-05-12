CM Leads Marathon Election Campaign in Kantabanji

Bolangir: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a victory rally in Bolangir on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik participated in marathon campaigning in Kantabanji and Muribahal, seeking votes for the upcoming elections.

Arriving in a private helicopter, Patnaik held his first meeting in Bangomunda, where he asked, almost one by one, the locals about various state government schemes such as BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna), Mission Shakti, Mamata, Laxmi Bus, 5T school transformation and Nua-O Student scholarships. Upon being asked by the CM himself, about the goodness of schemes provided by his government, the people unanimously gave overwhelmingly positive responses.

After asking the people about their well-being, the CM asked whether he has been good for them or not. Then Patnaik sought the blessings of the people of Kantbanji for himself and the MP candidates of Bolangir. He criticized the opposition, accusing them of inaction and insincerity. He also announced that residents would not have to pay electricity bills from July onwards.

During the meeting, 5T Chairman and BJD leader Karthik Pandian strongly criticized the BJP, quoting the PM’s speech he questioned the authenticity of the BJP’s promise of free solar electricity.

Following the meeting in Bangomunda, Patnaik held a similar gathering in Muribahal. He reiterated his questions about the state government’s schemes and targeted the BJP, accusing opposition leaders of dishonesty and indifference towards the people’s needs. He even said the opposition is only shedding crocodile tears.

BJD Lok Sabha candidate Surendra Singh Bhoi of Bolangir was present at both meetings, along with other senior leaders. Notably, this is the first time Patnaik is contesting from the Kantabanji seat. In the last election, he was a candidate from the Bijepur seat in Bargarh district. He will also be standing from his usual Hinjili assembly seat.