We are aligned with the industrial growth in western Odisha: TPWODL CEO

Burla: TPWODL, the Western Odisha electricity distribution company, participated in the CII 24th enterprise event at Jharsuguda.

On this occasion, the company CEO, Er. Gajanan Kale, attended the program as a special invitee, along with senior officials from Discom and representatives from the Tata Power renewable energy division. On this occasion, after the inaugural session of the event, Er. Kale stated that we are delighted to be part of the industrial growth in Western Odisha. The Discom will step up its infrastructure improvement to support the growth of industries both smallscale and largescale to provide 24×7 reliable and stable power.

He also stated that power availability will be the key to the success of any kind of industry. Therefore, to translate the vision of stategovernment into a concrete achievement, TPWODL will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the industries that are existing as well as the upcoming in the future to get reliable and stable power supply round the clock.

The CII 24th enterprise event held in Jharsuguda is a historic event and it is the right step in this direction. This will create opportunities for employment generation and economic growth in the state.We thank every stakeholder who participated or attended the program and expect the academic success of the event organized by CII Odisha.