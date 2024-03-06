Odisha’s Disaster Assistance Monitoring & Payment System ‘DAMPS’ Gets Technology Sabha Award 2024

Bhubaneswar: SRC Odisha once again bags another national-level e-governance award ‘’TECHNOLOGY SABHA AWARD 2024’’ for Disaster Assistance Monitoring & Payment System (DAMPS), Odisha. Among the participating e-Governance projects from various states, the DAMPS project of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Govt. of Odisha, was selected in the Enterprise Application category for “TECHNOLOGY SABHA AWARD 2024”. This is a proud moment for Odisha state. The project has been developed in technical collaboration with NIC, Odisha State Centre, Bhubaneswar and has been running successfully for the last 4 years.

DAMPS, an online integrated workflow-oriented system comprising various Government to Citizen (G2C) services and Departmental (G2G) services combined with real-time systems have been developed to ensure that financial assistance is given to the Next of Kin (NOKs)/victims in a timely, hassle-free and transparent manner directly to their bank account without the interference of any middleman. With this Mission, Govt. of Odisha aims to set an example to other states of the country in service delivery standards to make disaster assistance proactive in a timeless manner in the state.

In addition, the system includes linkage of this data to management dashboards and decision support analytic reports with an administrative focus to undertake measures on the selective disasters and geographical areas of concern. Today DAMPS has been implemented in 30 districts of Odisha covering 317 tahasils and more than 2500 Revenue Inspector (RI) Circles serving a wide range of people. More than 14860 cases have been lodged, out of which 12500+ cases consisting of 14500+ NOKs have received ex-gratia assistance amounting to more than 490 crore rupees.

The award ceremony was organized at Kolkatta from 1st to 3rd March 2024. The conferred award was received by Mr Satyabrat Sahu in his chamber in the presence of Dr Ashok Kumar Hota, DDG & SIO NIC, Odisha, Mr Ajit Kumar Panda & Mr Lalatendu Dash, Senior Directors, NIC, Odisha. On this occasion, Mr Sahu congratulated the SRC officials & NIC for their continuous efforts in bringing the DAMPS which provides such a time-critical service to citizens of Odisha during any natural disasters.