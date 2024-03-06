BMC Awards J Kumar Rs 1,330 Cr Orange Gate-Grant Road Elevated Road Project

Mumbai: The contract for BMC’s 5.6 km corridor from Eastern Freeway (Orange Gate) to Grant Road has been awarded to J Kumar-RSP (JV).

This elevated road will cut travel time from south Mumbai to eastern suburbs to 6-7 minutes from the current 30-50 minutes. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 1,330 crore and is expected to be ready in three-and-a-half years.

The tender invited in February 2023 was cancelled by the BMC after technical issues regarding alignment were raised by the Central Railway (CR) and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT).

The queries were related to the underground twin tunnel connecting Orange Gate to Coastal Road at Marine Drive (a project undertaken by MMRDA). The fresh tender in January this year considered design change and related works.

The elevated road will start from Orange Gate and pass through J Rathod Road, Hancock bridge, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg (over JJ Flyover), Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, ending at Frere Bridge.

The other arm will pass via Patthe Bapurao Marg to Diana Talkies Marg at Grant Road. The project will cater to Grant Road, Nana Chowk, Nepean Sea Road, Pedder Road, Altamount Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Tardeo.