OSDMA Inks MoUs with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham & RIMES to Strengthen Disaster Management

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has signed two MoUs, one with Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES), Bangkok and the second one with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kerala. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, and ACS-cum-Managing Director of OSDMA Satyabrata Sahu.

MoU with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was signed by Smt. Susmita Behera, Executive Director, OSDMA and Dr Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh, Director, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham with the intent of developing a Landslide Early Warning System in Odisha. This collaboration will strengthen the Government’s preparedness for Managing Landslides Disasters through Early Warning Dissemination.

MoU with RIMES was also signed by Smt. Behera, Executive Director, OSDMA and Dr K.J Ramesh, Senior Advisor, RIMES. RIMES will support OSDMA as a Knowledge Partner and System Integrator for implementing the World Bank-supported Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Programme (OSCRGP) Project.

This collaboration will strengthen the Government’s preparedness for Managing Disasters through Impact-based Forecasting, Early Warning Dissemination and last-mile connectivity. This shall empower the people of Odisha to leverage technology to mainstream disaster preparedness and hence strengthen Odisha in Disaster Management. These MoUs shall ensure the Government’s effort towards achieving “Mission Zero Casualty, every life is precious”.

On the eve of the signing of MoUs, Chief Secretary PK Jena said that Odisha is known as the best State in disaster management. Whether in disaster preparedness, management during a disaster, post-disaster or adopting disaster resilient strategy, we have been trying to do our best every time. These collaborations will also help in the capacity building of youth towards disaster preparedness. ACS cum MD, OSDMA has stated that both the MoUs are important and he has sought support from all stakeholders for the implementation of these programmes.

In the event of MoUs being signed, OSD-cum-Executive Director Gyana Das was present and GM, OSDMA Smt. Sumita Jena offered vote of thanks.