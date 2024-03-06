Kankaria East Station Opens For Public Use

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd. declared that the underground Kankariya East Metro station in the east-west corridor of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project has been made functional.

This Metro station connecting Thaltej and Vastral is located underground on the east-west corridor between Kalpur railway station-based Metro station and Apparel Park Metro station.

Currently, the Kankaria East metro train services are operational in Ahmedabad from 6:20 AM to 10:00 PM, with a flat 12-minute headway between 07:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

The opening of the Kankaria East metro station is poised to further streamline travel around the city, providing commuters a reliable and efficient mode of transportation.

The strategic location of the Kankaria East metro station is expected to cater to travelers going to Kankaria Lake, a popular recreational spot in Ahmedabad. It is anticipated that the metro station will witness substantial pedestrian activity during Sundays and holidays.

The Kankaria East metro station is well-positioned to house the influx of commuters seeking to explore the vibrant attractions in the vicinity.