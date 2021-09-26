Odisha Logs 5 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 5 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department sources, one of the deceased was from Bhubaneswar while four had no comorbidities.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1.A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 60 years old Male of Keonjhar district.

3.A 32 years old Male of Khurda district.

4.A 35 years old Male of Koraput district.

5.A 40 years old Male of Puri district.