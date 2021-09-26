Namangarh-Ajaygarh Road Blocked Due To Landslide

Gajapati: Traffic on the Namangarh-Ajaygarh road has been blocked for traffic movement due to landslide on Sunday. However, no loss of life has been reported.

According to reports, the landslide was caused due to incessant rain triggered by the cyclonic storm Gulab.

Soon after the incident, machinery was deployed to clear the road and vehicles were diverted.

As per the latest weather bulletin, cyclonic storm Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur, as a Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.

Following this, the IMD has issued red warning for 7 districts.

The impact of the cyclonic storm will be more in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, the IMD said.