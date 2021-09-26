Cyclone Gulab: Schools, Colleges In 11 Odisha Dists To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The State government has announced that all schools and colleges in 11 coastal and adjoining districts of Odisha will remain closed on Monday in view of Cyclone Gulab.

Cyclone Gulab is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, around midnight of today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department said tidal wave of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Ganjam districts during the time of landfall.

The cyclonic storm is likely to trigger heavy rains at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts over the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued red warning for these districts.

Heavy to very heavy fall at a few places very likely over East Godavari, West Godavari districts and Yanam. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD bulletin said.