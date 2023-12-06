Odisha Govt Invokes ESMA to Prohibit Strikes by Health Workers For 6 Months

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prohibit strikes by health workers such as Nurses, Paramedics, Technicians, and other Class-III & Class-IV employees. The ESMA would remain in force for six months.
In exercise of the power conferred by Section -3 of read with Section-2 of the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992), the State Government do hereby prohibit strikes in the aforesaid services. The order shall remain in force for a period of six months with effect from the date of issue., read an official order issued by the Home (Special Section) Department.
The state government in the notification further said: “In the interest of Public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes in the form of cessation of work by the Nurses, Paramedics, Technicians, other class-III and Class-IV employees etc. including contractual employees in services/engagements connected with maintenance of medical services in the Government Hospitals and Dispensaries in the State like District Head Quarters Hospitals, Sub- Divisional Hospitals, Area Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, Municipality Hospitals, ESI Hospitals etc. including Medical Colleges and Hospitals run by Government and other autonomous Health Institutions receiving Grant-in-aid from State Government, specifically AHRCC, Regional Spinal Injury Centre including Jail Hospitals, Police Hospitals etc. so that health care delivery system in the State is not affected or disrupted.”
