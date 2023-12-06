Odisha Bigyan Academy Award Announced! Biju Patnaik Award Goes To Prof. Pravat K Mohapatra, Prof. Bidyut K Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Bigyan Academy, with the approval of the Science and Technology Department, announced various awards for scientists for the years 2021 and 2022.

Prof Pravat Kumar Mohapatra (Sambalpur) and Prof Bidyut Kumar Das (SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack) will receive the “Biju Pattnaik Award” for Scientific Excellence for the years 2021 and 2022 respectively. The award carries a cash award of Rs. 2 Lakh along with a medallion, memento, scitation etc.

In the category of “Samanta Chandra Sekhar Award” for the year 2021 Prof. Hrudayanath Thatoi,(Life Science), Dr. Bikash Kumar Jena(Physical Science), Dr. Ashok Kumar Sahu (Engg. & Techonology) and Dr. Narayan Prasad Padhy (Engg. & Techonology) and for the year 2022, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Patra (Life Science), Dr. Bhagyadhara Bhoi (Engg. & Techonology) and Prof Debi Prasanna Kanungo (CSIR, Roorkee) will be awarded. They will be given Rs. 1 lakh along with citation and memento. Dr. Basudeba Kar, Dr. Swagatika Dash, Dr. Bishnu Prasad Biswal will receive Odisha Young Scientists Award for the year 2021 while Dr. Soumya Ranjan Jena, Dr. Uttam Kumar Panigrahi, Dr. Soumya Prakash Dash and Dr. Rekha Biswal will get this award for the year 2022. Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Book Award goes to Sri Arun Kumar Patra, Dr. Asit Kumar Swain for the year 2021 and Shri Kartik Swain and Dr. Subhendu Patnaik for the year 2022. The young scientists and the authors will receive cash award of Rs. 25,00/- with citation and memento.

As senior scientist with remarkable contribution Dr. Subasini Lenka, Dr. Nikhilananda Panigrahi, Prof. Ganapati Panda, Dr. Dhirendra Kumar Das and Dr. Ramachandra Mohanty for the year 2021 and Dr. Suboda Kumar Sahu, Dr. Bijay Ketan Patnaik, Prof. Siba Prasad Adhikary, Prof. Satyaban Jena and Dr. Monaranjan Kar for the year 2022 will be felicitated. The awards and felicitation ceremony will be held in near future.