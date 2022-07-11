Odisha Food Pro 2022 to be held on 21st July

Bhubaneswar: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik, Odisha has embarked upon a journey from India‘s best-kept secret to becoming India‘s most developed food processing state. To support the Food Processing ecosystem in the state, MSME Department, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and farmers’ Empowerment, is going to organise “Odisha Food Pro 2022” on 21st July 2022 which will be a unique gathering of Investors, Manufacturers, Producers, Food Processors, Startups, Policy bakers, and Organisations from the Indian food ecosystem.

The aim of the event is to draw more investment, new skills and technologies into the Food Processing sector of the State and to give better exposure to SHGs, FP0s, Cooperatives and individual units involved in Food Processing activities.

To enhance the outreach of the event, a Curtain Raiser programme was organised by MSME Department on 11‘h July 2022 in the 8th Floor Conference Hall of Kharavel Bhavan, Bhubaneswar which was launched by Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon‘ble Minister, MSME.

In giving the welcome address, Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, MSPIE Department briefed about the upcoming event and the roadmap of food processing sectors, the State is going to adopt in the upcoming years. She showed optimism about Odisha becoming a key hub in the country in food processing in near future and a destined global hub for the eastern part of the world.

The MSME Minister launched the teaser video of Odisha Food Pro 2022. He impressed upon the incessant effort of the Government to foster the food processing sector in the State. He also emphasized bringing in large-scale investments from various sources which will lead to inclusive growth of the sector as well as will generate more employment.

A brief interactive session was held among entrepreneurs from all categories like micro-entrepreneurs, Established Industrialists and Self-Help Groups. They highlighted the business ecosystem that has been provided by State and its important role in their success.

The programme was also addressed by, inter alia, Agriculture Production Commissioner cum ACS Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha Dr Omkar Rai, Principal Secretary of Industries Department Hemant Sharma, Director of Industries old Saddique Alam, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia and MD APICOL Dr Pravat Kumar Roul.

