Another 329 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 3,031

Bhubaneswar: Another 329 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count-

182 from Khordha

70 from Cuttack

11 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Nayagarh

4 from Jajpur

3 from Baleswar

3 from Kendrapara

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Puri

1 from Bolangir

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Sonepur

37 from State Pool

With another 329 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,866, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 3,031 as of now. So far 12,94,076 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.