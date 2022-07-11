Another 329 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 3,031

Bhubaneswar: Another 329 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count-
- 182 from Khordha
- 70 from Cuttack
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Jajpur
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Sonepur
- 37 from State Pool
With another 329 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,866, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 3,031 as of now. So far 12,94,076 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
Comments are closed.