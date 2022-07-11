COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Another 329 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 3,031

By Pragativadi News Service
65

Bhubaneswar: Another 329 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count-

  • 182 from Khordha
  • 70 from Cuttack
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Jajpur
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 37 from State Pool

With another 329 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,866, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 3,031 as of now. So far 12,94,076 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

Pragativadi News Service 6271 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking