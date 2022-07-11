Keonjhar Minor Rape Case
State

Ghatagaon Minor Gang Rape : Another Convict Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment

By Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: Another person convicted in the 2017 Ghatagaon minor girl gang rape case was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by Keonjhar Special POCSO Court on Monday.

Earlier, two persons were awarded a 20-year jail term in the rape case.

According to the details of the case, a cultural programme ‘pala’ was being held at Dalangpani village under Ghatagaon police limits on April 19, 2017.

The victim, a minor girl along with others had gone to watch the ‘pala’. While the victim had gone to attend nature’s call, the convicts took turns and raped her.

