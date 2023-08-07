Odisha CM Sanctions Madhu Babu Pension for Additional 4.13 Lakh Aspirants

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Madhu Babu Pension benefits for additional 4.13 applicants at one go.

Considering the grievances received during the visit of CMO to districts across the state, and the feedback received from Mo Sarkar, the Chief Minister has taken this decision to include more people under the scheme. It may be mentioned here that as per the direction of Chief Minister, Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian and other senior officers of CMO are visiting districts to review development projects and listen to people’s grievances at the grassroots level. This outreach from CMO has been helping to sort out issues at a much faster rate.

With this, the target of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana has been enhanced to 32.75 lakh. Earlier 28.61 lakh beneficiaries were getting benefits under the scheme.

All the newly sanctioned beneficiaries will get their first pension amount on 15th August, 2023 i.e. JANASEVA DIWAS at the Gram Panchayat headquarters or Ward Offices in presence of elected representatives.

All Collectors have been advised to ensure smooth disbursement of pension to the beneficiaries in camp mode.

Government of Odisha provides social security pension to 28.61 lakh (28,61,195) beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) @ Rs. 500/-, Rs. 700/- and Rs. 900/- per month.

Beneficiaries such as older persons, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, cured leprosy patients, AIDS patients identified by OSACS, divorcee/destitute, transgender persons, widows, orphan children of COVID affected families and other vulnerable people are covered under this scheme.

In MBPY, between the age group 0-79 years, beneficiaries of different categories get pension @ Rs. 500/- per month whereas beneficiaries of the age 80 years and above receive Rs. 700/- per month.

Likewise, under this scheme beneficiaries with 40-59% disability receive Rs. 500/- per month and beneficiaries with 60% and above disability receive Rs. 700/- per month; whereas beneficiaries with 60% and above disability and aged 80 years and above receive Rs. 900/- per month.

Inclusion of these 4 Lakh 13 thousand new beneficiaries will help strengthen social security system of the state.

