Rahul Gandhi In Odisha For Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

As Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha from Jharkhand on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a meeting in Biramitrapur in Sundargarh, stated that he plans to stay in the state for three days to hear people’s complaints.

Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the state’s top Congress leaders including OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak and Suresh Routray. Thousands of people gathered to hear him speak.

Gandhi reiterated that the main objective of his yatra was to unite India and to protest against five types of injustice meted out to the poor, including unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, privatisation, and closing down of public sector units.

“I have come to Odisha to open a shop of love in the market of hate…..”. While entering Odisha from the Jharkhand border today, Rahul Gandhi said this while explaining the goal and approach of the Yatra.